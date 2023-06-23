News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution
World News
2023-06-23 | 14:29
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution
Malian voters overwhelmingly approved changes to the constitution in a referendum, marking a key step in the ruling junta's declared plans to restore civilian rule, provisional results showed Friday.
The military has made the draft constitution an essential cornerstone for the rebuilding of Mali, which is facing the spread of jihadism and a deep multi-faceted crisis.
Ninety-seven percent of the referendum votes were cast in favor of the changes, the electoral authority said, with voter turnout put at 39.4 percent.
Opponents of the plan view the vote as tailor-made to keep the colonels in power beyond the presidential election scheduled for February 2024, despite their initial commitment to hand over to civilians after the elections.
The new constitution will strengthen the role of the president, a change that has spurred expectations that junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita intends to vie for the job.
The changes will also give pride of place to the armed forces and emphasize "sovereignty", the ruling junta's mantra since it came to power in 2020.
Voting was hampered in many towns in the center and north of the land-locked West African country, either by fear of jihadist attacks or by political disagreements.
AFP
World News
Malians
Vote
Overwhelming
New
Constitution
Mali
Next
All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion
Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-18
Mali junta holds vote on new constitution
World News
2023-06-18
Mali junta holds vote on new constitution
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-18
Amid melting glaciers, Swiss vote on new climate law
Variety and Tech
2023-06-18
Amid melting glaciers, Swiss vote on new climate law
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Breakthroughs expected: A new era for Gulf-Iran relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Breakthroughs expected: A new era for Gulf-Iran relations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:35
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
World News
14:35
Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF
0
World News
14:32
Republican 2024 rivals challenge Trump on abortion
World News
14:32
Republican 2024 rivals challenge Trump on abortion
0
World News
14:24
US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Biden immigration policy
World News
14:24
US Supreme Court rejects challenge to Biden immigration policy
0
World News
14:15
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes
World News
14:15
Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
0
World News
2023-06-19
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
World News
2023-06-19
Sudan truce holds on second day as donors set to meet in Geneva
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
3
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
4
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
5
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
8
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More