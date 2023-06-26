News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK health outcomes a 'serious concern': report
World News
2023-06-26 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UK health outcomes a 'serious concern': report
The UK's performance on key health metrics is a "serious concern" and lags comparable countries, according to a report released to mark the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service's (NHS).
The report by the King's Fund charity compared the health systems of 19 similar countries, and cited Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development data that showed the UK performed worst in fatality rates for strokes and second-worst for heart attacks.
"It should be a serious concern for political leaders and policy-makers that the UK health system continues to fall behind so many of its peers," said the report, commissioned by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.
"The UK performs worse than many of its peers on several comprehensive measures, including life expectancy and deaths that could have been avoided through timely and effective health care."
The Netherlands and Canada performed best in the ranking.
"On healthcare outcomes specifically, both for the outcomes that a system can control and those wider measures that rely on services that keep us healthy... we lag behind our peers," said Siva Anandaciva, the report's author.
"We are not by any means where we should be."
The report also found that the UK has a "strikingly low number of both nurses and doctors per person compared to its peers", and was also lagging in terms of capital investment and equipment.
The UK has "far fewer units" of computerized tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners than comparable countries, although the report's data does not fully capture scanners in the private sector.
While Japan has 166.7 scanners per million head of population, the UK only has 16.1.
The UK also has relatively few hospital and intensive care beds compared to the average of similar countries, with around four times fewer per capita than Germany.
Capital infrastructure was "absolutely crying out" for investment, said Anandaciva.
The NHS, which treats more than one million people a day in England alone, will turn 75 on July 5.
It was the first universal health system to be available to all, free at the point of delivery, when it was created in 1948.
Critics accuse the Conservative government of starving the NHS of funds for years, contributing to Britain suffering a higher death rate during the Covid pandemic than peers such as France and Germany.
A national inquiry is now probing the government's handling of the pandemic -- although ex-finance minister George Osborne last week denied that his austerity policies made it worse by under-funding the NHS.
AFP
World News
UK
Health
Outcome
Serious
Concern
Performance
Key
Health
NHS
National
Service
Next
Kyriakos Mitsotakis sworn in for second term as Greece's PM
Germany set to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics
0
World News
2023-06-21
UK hosts international allies for Ukraine reconstruction
World News
2023-06-21
UK hosts international allies for Ukraine reconstruction
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
International Support Group expresses concern over political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-16
International Support Group expresses concern over political stalemate in Lebanon
0
World News
2023-06-15
Situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant: UN nuclear chief
World News
2023-06-15
Situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant: UN nuclear chief
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:18
NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit
World News
09:18
NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit
0
World News
09:12
Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine
World News
09:12
Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine
0
World News
07:56
Switzerland a hub for Russian, Chinese spies, says Bern
World News
07:56
Switzerland a hub for Russian, Chinese spies, says Bern
0
World News
07:30
Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative
World News
07:30
Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10
With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10
With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
Lebanon News
04:05
Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"
2
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:04
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
3
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
Sports News
07:06
Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar
4
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
5
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
Lebanon News
06:32
Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts
Lebanon News
10:07
Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough
8
Lebanon News
09:49
Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation
Lebanon News
09:49
Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More