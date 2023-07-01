News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
One dead, one missing as Japan hit by heavy rain
World News
2023-07-01 | 02:00
High views
Share
Share
1
min
One dead, one missing as Japan hit by heavy rain
Heavy rains across parts of Japan have left one person dead and at least one missing, authorities said Saturday, as they issued evacuation warnings for nearly two million residents.
The country's weather agency has warned of potential landslides, flooding and other disasters in western, central and eastern Japan, as a seasonal rain front triggered strong downpours.
In Yamaguchi prefecture, "a man was found dead" inside a car that had been washed into a river, a local police official told AFP.
And rescue workers in western Oita prefecture's Yufu were "still trying to make contact" with a 70-year-old man who lived in a home destroyed by a landslide, a city official said.
Non-compulsory evacuation orders were issued to about 1,855,000 residents in eight prefectures of western Japan including Oita and Yamaguchi, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said in a statement.
Scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rain in Japan and elsewhere, because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.
Strong rains in 2021 triggered a devastating landslide in the central resort town of Atami that killed 27 people.
And in 2018, floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in western Japan during the country's annual rainy season.
AFP
World News
Dead
Missing
Japan
Heavy
Rain
Weather
Next
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
Hundreds more arrested in France unrest but violence 'less intense'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-18
Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
World News
2023-06-18
Cyclone leaves 11 dead, 20 missing in southern Brazil
0
World News
2023-06-14
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
World News
2023-06-14
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
0
World News
2023-06-11
35 people missing after Ukraine flood: minister
World News
2023-06-11
35 people missing after Ukraine flood: minister
0
World News
2023-06-11
Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan
World News
2023-06-11
Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:35
Death toll from Kenya road disaster reaches 49
World News
04:35
Death toll from Kenya road disaster reaches 49
0
World News
03:50
Police arrest 1,000 in French riots ahead of teen's funeral
World News
03:50
Police arrest 1,000 in French riots ahead of teen's funeral
0
World News
03:24
25 dead after bus catches fire in India
World News
03:24
25 dead after bus catches fire in India
0
World News
02:09
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
World News
02:09
CIA chief made secret trip to Ukraine: US official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:05
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
Lebanon News
04:05
Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions
0
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
World News
2023-06-21
Kyiv's allies vow to make Russia pay for Ukraine invasion
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
17:21
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
Lebanon Economy
17:21
French Judiciary Accuses Former Assistant to Lebanese Central Bank Governor of Financial Corruption
2
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
3
Press Highlights
00:11
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
Press Highlights
00:11
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
4
Lebanon News
11:00
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
Lebanon News
11:00
French judge questions former assistant in probe of Lebanon's Central Bank Chief
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers
News Bulletin Reports
11:51
World Bank approves $200 million to tackle challenges faced by Lebanese farmers
6
Press Highlights
01:09
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
Press Highlights
01:09
UN resolution on missing persons in Syria: Lebanon's abstention sparks criticism
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action
8
World News
05:07
Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak
World News
05:07
Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More