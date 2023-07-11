Unemployment rate in Britain rises to 4 Percent

The unemployment rate in the United Kingdom rose slightly to 4 percent at the end of May, compared to 3.8 percent in the three months ending in April, according to figures released on Tuesday by the UK Office for National Statistics.



This is the first time the unemployment rate has reached 4 percent since the beginning of 2022, surprising analysts who were expecting it to remain stable.



The rate has fluctuated between 3.7 percent and 3.9 percent in recent months, reaching historically low levels.



The UK Office for National Statistics explained that this increase is primarily due to a rise in the number of unemployed individuals over the past year.



The number of job vacancies, however, continued to decline for the 12th consecutive month between April and June.

AFP