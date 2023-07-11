Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

On Tuesday, Baku temporarily closed its checkpoint on the only land route connecting Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region, accusing the Armenian Red Cross of engaging in smuggling operations, according to Azerbaijani border guards.



In a statement, they explained, "Crossing through the Lachin corridor has been temporarily suspended," affirming that this measure was taken due to the Armenian Red Cross using its medical facilities for "smuggling" through this corridor.



The border guards confirmed that a criminal investigation has been opened and the corridor will remain closed until "necessary investigative procedures are completed."



Since December, Armenia has accused its neighbor of obstructing the delivery of supplies to this separatist region, resulting in a humanitarian crisis, through the closure of this corridor.



Initially, Baku indicated that Azerbaijani environmental activists had closed the corridor in protest against illegal mines.



In April, Azerbaijan announced the establishment of a checkpoint at the entrance of the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia to the separatist enclave, for "security reasons."



By the end of June, the Armenian Red Cross suspended the delivery of humanitarian supplies, including medicines and other medical materials, to hospitals in Karabakh, as well as the transportation of patients with serious illnesses.



The countries have been in dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh since the late 1980s, resulting in two wars, with the second one in 2020 leading to the defeat of Armenian forces and Azerbaijan gaining territorial gains.



A portion of the enclave remains officially under Azerbaijani control, surrounded by territories controlled by Baku.



Armenia accuses Russian peacekeeping forces, deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh since late 2020, of failing to fulfill their commitments regarding ensuring traffic through the Lachin corridor.

