News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh
World News
2023-07-11 | 05:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh
On Tuesday, Baku temporarily closed its checkpoint on the only land route connecting Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region, accusing the Armenian Red Cross of engaging in smuggling operations, according to Azerbaijani border guards.
In a statement, they explained, "Crossing through the Lachin corridor has been temporarily suspended," affirming that this measure was taken due to the Armenian Red Cross using its medical facilities for "smuggling" through this corridor.
The border guards confirmed that a criminal investigation has been opened and the corridor will remain closed until "necessary investigative procedures are completed."
Since December, Armenia has accused its neighbor of obstructing the delivery of supplies to this separatist region, resulting in a humanitarian crisis, through the closure of this corridor.
Initially, Baku indicated that Azerbaijani environmental activists had closed the corridor in protest against illegal mines.
In April, Azerbaijan announced the establishment of a checkpoint at the entrance of the Lachin corridor, the only road linking Armenia to the separatist enclave, for "security reasons."
By the end of June, the Armenian Red Cross suspended the delivery of humanitarian supplies, including medicines and other medical materials, to hospitals in Karabakh, as well as the transportation of patients with serious illnesses.
The countries have been in dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh since the late 1980s, resulting in two wars, with the second one in 2020 leading to the defeat of Armenian forces and Azerbaijan gaining territorial gains.
A portion of the enclave remains officially under Azerbaijani control, surrounded by territories controlled by Baku.
Armenia accuses Russian peacekeeping forces, deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh since late 2020, of failing to fulfill their commitments regarding ensuring traffic through the Lachin corridor.
AFP
World News
Azerbaijan
Only
Road
Linking
Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh
Border
Guards
Transport
Movement
Next
Authors accuse OpenAI and Meta of unauthorized use of their book content in AI programs
Unemployment rate in Britain rises to 4 Percent
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-28
Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire
World News
2023-06-28
Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire
0
World News
2023-06-27
US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
World News
2023-06-27
US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan
0
World News
2023-06-16
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' over Karabakh blockade
World News
2023-06-16
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' over Karabakh blockade
0
Middle East News
08:27
Two bodies of migrants were found on the Tunisian-Algerian border
Middle East News
08:27
Two bodies of migrants were found on the Tunisian-Algerian border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:43
The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv
World News
07:43
The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv
0
World News
07:19
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
World News
07:19
The Kremlin: Sweden's accession to NATO will have "negative" repercussions on Russia's security
0
World News
07:11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
World News
07:11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
0
Middle East News
06:57
Saudi deposit $2 Billion to Pakistan to support its foreign reserves
Middle East News
06:57
Saudi deposit $2 Billion to Pakistan to support its foreign reserves
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky embarks on official visit to Bulgaria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran
0
Sports News
04:51
A Volcanic Crater in Mexico Becomes a Unique Football Field
Sports News
04:51
A Volcanic Crater in Mexico Becomes a Unique Football Field
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
2
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
3
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
4
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
5
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
6
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
7
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
8
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More