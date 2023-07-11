Authors accuse OpenAI and Meta of unauthorized use of their book content in AI programs

According to a judicial source on Monday, three authors have filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the company behind the "ChatGPT" artificial intelligence program, accusing it of using content from their books to power the chatbot.



Similarly, the authors have also filed a lawsuit against Meta, accusing it of the same with its generative AI program called "LLaMA."



Biographer Sarah Silverman and authors Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey have requested a federal judge in San Francisco to make these actions collective, allowing other authors to claim in the same case.



The three authors do not have direct evidence that OpenAI used content from their books to feed the ChatGPT program, which can generate texts and respond in simple language.

According to the court document seen by Agence France-Presse, they requested ChatGPT to provide summaries of their literary works, to which it responded with texts that were "accurate" and matched the books, although some details were incorrect.



Regarding Meta's "LLaMA" program, the three authors claimed that the Meta Park group admitted to using electronic libraries, including Bibliotech, which provides books in digital formats, without obtaining the authors' consent or the publishers' permission.



Unlike OpenAI, Meta did not make the "LLaMA" program available to the general public and only released it to a limited number of users.



The three authors did not mention that they requested summaries of their works from "LLaMA," similar to what they did with ChatGPT.

