Biden believes Putin "lost the war" and hopes Ukraine's counter-attack will lead to negotiations with Russia
World News
2023-07-13 | 14:13
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Biden believes Putin "lost the war" and hopes Ukraine's counter-attack will lead to negotiations with Russia
During a press conference in Helsinki, US President Joe Biden on Thursday stated that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, "has lost the war" in Ukraine, citing Moscow's resource shortages and economic difficulties. Biden expressed hope that the Ukrainian counteroffensive would lead to negotiations with Russia to end the war.
Biden said, "He can end the war tomorrow. All he has to do is say, 'Stop.'" He added, "But he can't win the war in Ukraine... He's lost it."
Despite the slow progress of Ukrainian forces on the front lines, Biden expressed his expectation that the Ukrainian counteroffensive would lead to negotiations with Russia to reach a settlement. He said, "I hope and expect, as you'll see, that Ukraine makes significant progress in their counteroffensive, and that will lead to negotiated settlement at some point."
In the face of disappointment expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not receiving a clear timeline for his country's accession to NATO during the Vilnius Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday, Biden reiterated the promise to include Ukraine in the alliance. However, he clarified that it would not be possible as long as Kyiv remained at war with Moscow.
He said, "It's not about whether they can join or not. It's about timing, and they'll join NATO."
On Thursday, Putin stated in a televised interview that Ukraine's accession to NATO would exacerbate tensions on the international stage.
Meanwhile, Russia conducted airstrikes on Ukraine on Thursday and spoke of a "nuclear" threat in response to the support shown by NATO to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that it had shot down 20 Russian drones and cruise missiles overnight on Wednesday.
Ukrainian authorities announced on Thursday that the nighttime airstrikes in Kyiv resulted in the injury of at least four people.
On Wednesday, the Group of Seven (G7) countries pledged long-term military support for Ukraine during the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
This announcement angered Moscow, which, through its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, warned that the F-16 fighters to be delivered to Ukraine would be seen as a Western nuclear threat.
Lavrov stated in an interview with the online newspaper "Lenta.ru," "We will consider the mere possession by Ukrainian forces of similar systems as a nuclear threat from the West."
On Thursday, Putin stated that Western missiles received by Kyiv had not fundamentally changed the course of the fighting in Ukraine. He said, "Nothing decisive is happening in the combat areas where these missiles were used. The same goes for foreign-made tanks."
Meanwhile, Biden ruled out the possibility that Putin would use nuclear weapons, saying, "I don't think there's a real prospect... that Putin would use nuclear weapons. The West hasn't said it alone; China and the rest of the world have said it: Don't go there."
Netherlands and Denmark are leading a plan to train Ukrainian pilots in the use of US-made aircraft as part of an alliance comprising 11 countries.
Biden arrived in Finland on Wednesday evening, celebrating Finland's recent accession to NATO, concluding his European tour that began in London on Sunday.
Finland has moved away from decades of neutrality at Russia's request after World War II and non-alignment since the end of the Cold War. The country became the 31st member of NATO on April 4th, which represents a setback for Moscow.
Finland, which shares over 1,300 kilometers of borders with Russia, has defended dialogue between the West and Russia and acted as a "messenger" to Vladimir Putin. The country is currently among the staunchest supporters of Ukraine in Europe.
Biden also addressed the failed rebellion led by the Russian armed group "Wagner," emphasizing the need for caution by its leader against the possibility of poisoning. He said, "Only God knows what he's capable of doing. We're not even sure where he is or the people he's in touch with. If I were him, I'd be very careful about what I eat."
He also reaffirmed his determination to do "everything in his power" to secure the release of Ivan Golunov, the imprisoned American journalist for The Wall Street Journal, who has been detained in Russia for over a hundred days.
AFP
