News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cyber attack affects 12 ministries in Norway
World News
2023-07-24 | 07:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cyber attack affects 12 ministries in Norway
On Monday, Norwegian authorities reported a cyberattack that targeted 12 ministries, prompting an investigation into the source of the attack.
Erik Hope, head of the government agency in charge of providing services to ministries, stated, "We discovered a previously unknown security vulnerability in one of our suppliers' software." He further explained during a press conference, "This vulnerability was exploited by an unknown entity, and it is too early to determine the responsible party or the extent of the attack."
The sovereignty and functions of the government's key offices, including the Prime Minister's office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Ministry of Justice, are unaffected, as they have separate systems in place.
According to Hope, the security vulnerability has been patched, but the 12 ministries' employees are still unable to access work emails on their mobile phones or tablets.
Sigbjørn Gjelsvik, Minister of Regional Development, reassured the public, stating, "Government operations continue as usual."
The cyberattack prompted the Norwegian Police to launch an investigation.
In 2020 and 2021, the Norwegian Parliament also faced cyberattacks, with at least one of them officially attributed to the Russian hacker group "Fancy Bear," known to have ties to Russian authorities. However, the Russian embassy dismissed the allegations at that time, calling them "unfounded" and "unacceptable."
AFP
World News
Norway
Cyberattack
Ministries
Investigation
Attack
Next
Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea
In the Arctic... One gate remains open between Russia and Europe
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-12
Swiss federal administration under cyberattack
World News
2023-06-12
Swiss federal administration under cyberattack
0
World News
08:21
Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea
World News
08:21
Russia warns of ‘harsh response measures’ after drone attacks on Moscow, Crimea
0
World News
03:57
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
World News
03:57
Russian attack targets grain facility at Odessa port in southern Ukraine
0
Middle East News
2023-07-23
Four police officers killed in south-eastern Iranian attack
Middle East News
2023-07-23
Four police officers killed in south-eastern Iranian attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:31
France under Moroccan pressure after Israel's recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over Western Sahara
World News
12:31
France under Moroccan pressure after Israel's recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over Western Sahara
0
World News
11:19
Death toll from collapsed building in Cameroon rises to 33
World News
11:19
Death toll from collapsed building in Cameroon rises to 33
0
World News
10:11
One hundred days of Sudan’s war and children are the victims
World News
10:11
One hundred days of Sudan’s war and children are the victims
0
World News
08:37
Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy
World News
08:37
Germany assures Israel that an "independent judiciary" is a basis for democracy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
2
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
3
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
4
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
5
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
6
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
7
Lebanon News
08:25
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
Lebanon News
08:25
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
8
Press Highlights
01:45
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Press Highlights
01:45
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More