N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defense Minister in Pyongyang

World News
2023-07-27 | 02:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defense Minister in Pyongyang
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
N. Korea’s Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defense Minister in Pyongyang

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu in Pyongyang, as reported by official media outlets on Thursday.

Shoygu is the first foreign guest to visit Kim since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

The North Korean state news agency stated that the meeting "offers an important opportunity to develop the strategic and traditional relations between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Russia, as required by the new century."
 

World News

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

Meeting

Russia

Russian

Defense Minister

Pyongyang

LBCI Next
Kuwait hangs five people, including 2015 mosque bombing convict
Guterres condemns the "unconstitutional change of power" in Niger
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Russian Defense Minister considers North Korea an "important partner" during visit to Pyongyang

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

North Korea gives warm welcome to Russian defense minister

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Russian military delegation to join Chinese officials in North Korea visit

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Seoul sanctions Russian over 'illegal' Pyongyang finances

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023

LBCI
World News
06:07

One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

LBCI
World News
05:31

Russia confirms that it found "traces of explosives" in a cargo ship in the Black Sea

LBCI
World News
05:05

Greek firefighters continue battle against wildfires amidst strong winds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Around 800 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia in 2023

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:09

Lack of quorum: Mikati says each party must bear responsibility for its decision

LBCI
World News
06:07

One civilian killed, port damaged as new Russian strikes hit Odessa area

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-21

VR is dead

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:25

Electricité du Liban Faces Revenue Woes: Syrian Refugee Camps' Unpaid Electricity Usage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:11

Salameh to LBCI: Despite differences with deputies, serving Lebanon was our main concern

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:32

Boycott Threatens Quorum: Lebanon's Thursday Cabinet Session Hangs in the Balance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:53

Crisis in Lebanon's Central Bank: The search for alternative solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

No new names proposed: Geagea's statement after meeting Le Drian

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanese political forces await a solution: Le Drian's visit under scrutiny

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Moawad from Diman: Appointing new BDL governor is double violation of constitution

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More