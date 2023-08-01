Australia charges former childcare worker with sexually assaulting 91 girls

Australian authorities have charged a former childcare worker with sexually assaulting 91 girls in a case described by the police on Tuesday as "the most heinous" among sexual exploitation crimes.



The police stated that the assaults occurred between 2007 and 2022 at ten different childcare centers and exclusively targeted "girls who had not yet reached the age of puberty."



The man is accused of 1,623 separate offenses, including 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10.



Investigators examined a vast amount of horrifying visual material on the 45-year-old man's phone, confirming that this material enabled them to identify all of his victims.



The police mentioned that the accused had previously passed all the necessary strict background checks to work with children in Australia.