Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi granted partial pardon

The ruling military in Myanmar has pardoned the leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been imprisoned since her ousting in a military coup in 2021. This also included seven thousand other prisoners on the occasion of the Buddhist fasting, as reported by an official media outlet on Tuesday.



Additionally, the media outlet stated, "The State Administration Council Chairman granted pardon to Aung San Suu Kyi, who had been sentenced by the relevant courts."