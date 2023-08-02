News
Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine
World News
2023-08-02 | 02:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian drone attack targets port in Odesa, Ukraine
A Russian drone attack inflicted damage on the infrastructure of a port in Odesa, located in southern Ukraine, according to an announcement by the governor on Wednesday.
Oleh Kyper stated, "As a result of the attack, fires broke out in the port facilities and the industrial infrastructure of the area." He added that emergency services are on-site, while no reports of casualties have emerged.
The Ukrainian military confirmed that it thwarted the attack by Iranian-made drones of the "Shahed-136" model, launched from the Azov Sea and passing through the Black Sea to target the Odesa region.
Russia has been shelling Odessa, the historic city overlooking the Black Sea and home to one of Ukraine's vital ports, since Moscow withdrew from the grain agreement last month that allowed Ukraine to export despite the ongoing conflict.
The historic agreement allowed shipments carrying around 33 million tons of grain to depart from Ukrainian ports.
AFP
World News
Russia
Drone
Attack
Damage
Port
Odesa
Ukraine
