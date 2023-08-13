News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
35
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
39
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
35
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
39
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden struggles to convince Americans of energy transition law a year after passage
World News
2023-08-13 | 06:01
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Biden struggles to convince Americans of energy transition law a year after passage
One year after the approval of the "Inflation Reduction Act," President Joe Biden is still facing challenges in convincing Americans of the viability of this historic energy transition plan. He even admitted that he would have chosen a different name for it if he had the opportunity to modify it.
The plan is an ambitious project aimed at accelerating the United States' transition towards clean energy, rebuilding its industrial strength, and promoting social justice.
When Biden signed the plan, estimated to cost $750 billion, into law on August 16, 2022, the world's largest economy was grappling with the repercussions of rapid inflation, which significantly affected the popularity of the Democratic president.
The label "Inflation Reduction Act" (IRA) was rational at the time, although it primarily aimed to accelerate the transition to clean energy through around $350 billion in government subsidies and tax exemptions.
During a recent meeting with donors in Utah, Biden stated, "I wish I hadn't named it that way, because it's not really about inflation as much as it is about providing alternatives that stimulate economic growth."
The meeting took place a day after Biden (80 years old) unveiled a sustainable energy project, part of his larger vision, which he described as the embodiment of the "Inflation Reduction Act." Biden intends to run for a second term in the White House in 2024.
In neighboring New Mexico, the project includes the construction of wind turbines to generate electricity on a site that used to house a plastic manufacturing plant. The state has been grappling with the destructive effects of climate change, such as wildfires and extreme temperatures.
The White House has indicated that since the approval of the Inflation Reduction Act, it has spurred private investments in the clean energy sector amounting to $110 billion. The plan has raised concerns among Europeans and other allies about its stated goal of achieving Washington's industrial independence.
Laurie Bird from the World Resources Institute's Environmental Group referred to the law as "the most important legislation in the climate and clean energy field in the history of the United States."
She explained that the incentives it offers are "designed to last for a decade" and its effects are "supposed to endure even longer."
According to a study conducted by nine teams of American researchers, the law is expected to reduce emissions in the United States by 43 to 48 percent by 2035, compared to 2005 levels.
This percentage remains below the declared target of US officials to cut emissions in half by 2030.
Many environmental activists believe that achieving this goal will require a combination of financial incentives and regulatory sanctions. However, the latter may face significant obstacles if they are challenged before the Supreme Court, dominated by conservatives.
Currently, the urgent concern for President Biden is finding ways to capitalize on these measures before the presidential elections in November 2024. He refers to this approach as "Bidenomics," which relies on the current state of the US economy, in addition to the partial reliance on the Inflation Reduction Act and massive investment programs in technology and infrastructure.
The majority of Americans have only been vaguely familiar with the promises of these programs: supporting quantum computing to compete with China, producing millions of electric cars and creating parallel job opportunities, reducing insulin prices, and facilitating internet access...
Biden told donors in Utah that "people don't realize that the changes occurring are the result of what we've done," and he considered achieving this would "take some time."
The Republican Party criticized Biden's "desperate attempt to market the so-called Inflation Reduction Act," calling it a "scam."
Biden mocked his Republican opponents' criticism, pointing out that they don't mind obtaining funding from the Inflation Reduction Act when it's allocated to constituencies in which they have an advantage.
In a Wednesday statement, President Biden singled out Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, sarcastically noting that she "criticized its passage" but "welcomes it now" after it contributed to funding a massive wind turbine factory in her state of Colorado.
AFP
World News
President
Joe Biden
Struggle
Convince
Americans
Energy
Transition
Law
Passage
US
Next
Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France
Russia announces warning shots toward cargo ship headed for Ukrainian port
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Press Highlights
2023-07-24
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-20
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
2023-07-20
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
0
World News
2023-07-10
US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania
World News
2023-07-10
US President Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania
0
World News
2023-07-05
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
World News
2023-07-05
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:59
Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93
World News
07:59
Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93
0
World News
07:38
Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week
World News
07:38
Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week
0
World News
06:33
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign
World News
06:33
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign
0
World News
06:10
Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France
World News
06:10
Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-10
Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains
World News
2023-08-10
Beijing: US restrictions on investment in China "disrupt" global supply chains
0
Middle East News
2023-07-14
Tunisia releases two political opponents accused of "conspiracy" over State security
Middle East News
2023-07-14
Tunisia releases two political opponents accused of "conspiracy" over State security
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
General Security: Weekly biometric passport service introduced
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:52
"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:52
"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Is Kahale's incident a turning point?
3
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
Lebanon Economy
00:27
Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts
4
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:07
Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures
6
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
Lebanon News
05:24
Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence
8
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Lebanon News
07:33
Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More