Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France

Three individuals lost their lives in a fire that broke out on Sunday morning in a residential building in the city of Grasse, located on the French Riviera, according to firefighting officials.



Three other individuals were also seriously injured, while four sustained minor injuries, according to firefighting personnel, who confirmed that the fire has been extinguished.



Emrick Soufflé from the firefighting department told Agence France-Presse, "There is a constant possibility that the condition of the victims may change."



The cause of the fire, which ignited in the historic center of Grasse, was not immediately clear.



The fire only affected the upper three floors of the building, whose façade was partially charred by the flames.



Residents alerted firefighting personnel about the fire around 3:00 am (01:00 GMT). The body of an individual who had jumped from the building was found, along with two other bodies inside.



Martine, who resides in an adjacent building, stated, "An alarm went off, and then I heard screams."



She added, "A woman asked for help, screaming 'fire,' and asked me to call the fire department, which I did. A man from an upper floor tried to descend to avoid the flames, but he fell."







