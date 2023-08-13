Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France

World News
2023-08-13 | 06:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Three dead in a fire in Grasse, France

Three individuals lost their lives in a fire that broke out on Sunday morning in a residential building in the city of Grasse, located on the French Riviera, according to firefighting officials.

Three other individuals were also seriously injured, while four sustained minor injuries, according to firefighting personnel, who confirmed that the fire has been extinguished.

Emrick Soufflé from the firefighting department told Agence France-Presse, "There is a constant possibility that the condition of the victims may change."

The cause of the fire, which ignited in the historic center of Grasse, was not immediately clear.

The fire only affected the upper three floors of the building, whose façade was partially charred by the flames.

Residents alerted firefighting personnel about the fire around 3:00 am (01:00 GMT). The body of an individual who had jumped from the building was found, along with two other bodies inside.

Martine, who resides in an adjacent building, stated, "An alarm went off, and then I heard screams."

She added, "A woman asked for help, screaming 'fire,' and asked me to call the fire department, which I did. A man from an upper floor tried to descend to avoid the flames, but he fell."



AFP
 

World News

Dead

Fire

Grasse

France

Building

LBCI Next
Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign
Biden struggles to convince Americans of energy transition law a year after passage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-09

Fire incident in France likely leaves 11 dead

LBCI
World News
2023-08-08

At least eight dead in Russian bombing of building in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-07

Toll from building collapse in Tehran rises to four dead

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

At least one dead and others wounded in cargo ship fire off the Netherlands

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:59

Suffering and anger in Hawaii as fire death toll rises to 93

LBCI
World News
07:38

Japan prepares for typhoon coinciding with holiday week

LBCI
World News
06:33

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy surprises in US primary election campaign

LBCI
World News
06:01

Biden struggles to convince Americans of energy transition law a year after passage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-09

Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-05

French judge's investigation sheds light on Marianne Howayek's involvement in corruption at Central Bank of Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:52

"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Is Kahale's incident a turning point?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
00:27

Snowball effect: Alvarez & Marsal's report triggers outcry over BDL's accounts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:07

Libya inquires about Hannibal Gaddafi's detention in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Safeguarding UNIFIL mandate: Lebanon's diplomatic moves amid Israeli pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Lebanese in Niger: Amid tensions, close monitoring and assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Metropolitan Audi: Officials are above accountability, and the Port crime is the most prominent evidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Gebran Bassil: Alvarez & Marsal report exposes alarming violations and embezzlements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More