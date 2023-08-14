The approaching typhoon had an impact on residents along the Pacific Ocean coastline of Japan on Monday, with heavy rainfall prompting authorities to issue warnings about potential landslides and floods.



Typhoon "Lan" is expected to hit the main island of Honshu in the early hours of Tuesday, bringing an estimated 40 centimeters of rain within 24 hours until 6 a.m. Tuesday (21:00 GMT Monday) in some areas, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.



Some towns are forecast to experience winds of up to 162 kilometers per hour on Monday, increasing to 180 km/h on Tuesday as the typhoon makes landfall on Honshu, the agency reported.



The typhoon is projected to make landfall on the peninsula of Kii, located about 600 kilometers west of Tokyo, before moving towards Osaka, a major inland city in western Japan.



On Monday, a municipality in the Wakayama region began urging the elderly to consider evacuating their homes and seeking shelter in public facilities.



The typhoon also led to the cancellation of planned public transportation services on Tuesday amidst the traditional travel week.



Millions of families return to their hometowns each year during this season, but some have opted to cut their vacations short and return to the cities on Monday ahead of the typhoon's arrival.



Japan Airlines announced the cancellation of 19 flights scheduled for Monday and 240 flights scheduled for Tuesday. Its competitor, All Nippon Airways, also revealed plans to cancel flights.



Additionally, several high-speed train services are expected to suspend their operations on Tuesday, especially in areas surrounding Osaka and Nagoya on Honshu Island.



As of Monday morning, "Lan" was located approximately 260 kilometers southeast of Cape Shionomisaki on the Kii Peninsula, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 198 km/h.

