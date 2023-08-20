News
Widening Canada fires amid ongoing evacuations
World News
2023-08-20 | 10:45
Widening Canada fires amid ongoing evacuations
Officials have reported that two massive and rapidly expanding fires merged overnight in western Canada, where hundreds of homes are under threat and evacuation efforts continue in the province of British Columbia.
The fires are now endangering 3,500 homes near Shuswap, about 150 kilometers north of Kelowna, prompting authorities to issue orders and instructions for tens of thousands of residents to leave.
World News
Canadian
Canada
Fires
Evacuations
