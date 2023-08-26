Bolivia Experiences Fires in Its Forests and Agricultural Lands

Fires have erupted in forests and agricultural lands linked to human activity and drought in four out of nine regions of Bolivia, stated Juan Carlos Calvimontes, Deputy Minister of Civil Defense, on Friday.

In this country, similar to other parts of South America, it has been customary to burn lands to convert forests into agricultural areas.

Meanwhile, the country is undergoing a period of drought due to global warming. A total of 21 fires have been recorded in four out of the country's nine regions, with most of them already extinguished, according to the Deputy Minister.

AFP