Bolivia Experiences Fires in Its Forests and Agricultural Lands

World News
2023-08-26 | 03:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bolivia Experiences Fires in Its Forests and Agricultural Lands
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Bolivia Experiences Fires in Its Forests and Agricultural Lands

Fires have erupted in forests and agricultural lands linked to human activity and drought in four out of nine regions of Bolivia, stated Juan Carlos Calvimontes, Deputy Minister of Civil Defense, on Friday. 
In this country, similar to other parts of South America, it has been customary to burn lands to convert forests into agricultural areas.
Meanwhile, the country is undergoing a period of drought due to global warming. A total of 21 fires have been recorded in four out of the country's nine regions, with most of them already extinguished, according to the Deputy Minister.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Bolivia

Fires

Agriculture

LBCI Next
Russia announces shooting down a drone as it approaches Moscow
New Zealand Grants Permanent Residency to Fleeing Ukrainian War Refugees
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

Authorities order to evacuate an area near Athens due to fires

LBCI
World News
2023-08-21

Wildfires Continue to Ravage Northeastern Greece, Emergency Declared

LBCI
World News
2023-08-20

Deployment of armed forces in British Columbia in Canada to address wildfires

LBCI
World News
2023-08-20

Widening Canada fires amid ongoing evacuations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:36

Mali army and its allies committed ‘organized’ violence against women: UN report

LBCI
World News
07:27

Russia announces shooting down a drone as it approaches Moscow

LBCI
World News
03:12

New Zealand Grants Permanent Residency to Fleeing Ukrainian War Refugees

LBCI
World News
11:20

Uzbekistan's President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01

Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:11

Navigating Uncertainty: Le Drian's Diplomatic Moves and Lebanon's Complex Path

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:39

Abou Haydar to LBCI: We will combat food waste

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Israeli spying network arrested at Beirut Airport, says General Security chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Monaco clears Najib Mikati and family members of money laundering allegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Media professionals unite for freedom: Rejecting intolerance, homophobia, and incitement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Mansouri and Morgan Stanley's Managing Director Discuss Banking Relationship Enhancement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations

LBCI
World News
11:20

Uzbekistan's President Appoints Daughter as Advisor in Newly Created Position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Revitalizing governance: Lebanese youth enrich public sector through UNDP collaboration

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More