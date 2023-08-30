IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths

In a report published on Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that climate change poses a threat to exacerbating conflicts in fragile states worldwide and increasing mortality rates.



The IMF, headquartered in Washington, stated that while climate shocks alone may not lead to new disruptions, they "significantly amplify conflicts, thereby worsening vulnerabilities" such as hunger, poverty, and displacement.



The report projected that by 2060, conflict-related deaths could rise by 8.5% of the population in so-called fragile and conflict-affected states, and by up to 14% in countries experiencing extreme temperature increases.



Overall, the World Bank categorizes 39 countries, housing nearly a billion people and accounting for 43% of the world's poor, as fragile and conflict-affected nations. More than half of these nations disproportionately affected by climate change are located in Africa.



The IMF warned that over 50 million people in these countries could face hunger by 2060 due to decreased food production and rising prices.



It added that economic losses resulting from climate shocks are more "intense and persistent" in fragile states compared to others.



In a separate blog post, the IMF stated that leaders attending the upcoming African Climate Summit in Kenya next week must find solutions for vulnerable countries.



The blog read, "Every year, three times as many people are affected by natural disasters in fragile states compared to those in other countries. The number of people displaced due to disasters in fragile states is twice that in other countries."



The IMF projected that by 2040, these countries could face an average of 61 days per year with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, four times more than other countries.



It added, "Severe heat, coupled with more frequent extreme weather events, will jeopardize human health, impair productivity and jobs in key sectors like agriculture and construction."



The summit, set to take place from September 4 to 6 in Nairobi, aims to address urgent climate challenges facing the continent with a population of 1.4 billion, preceding the next round of United Nations climate talks in the United Arab Emirates in November and December.



For several years, African governments have been urging the world's top polluting nations to pay the price for the damage their emissions have caused.







AFP