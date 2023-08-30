IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths

World News
2023-08-30 | 09:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
IMF: Climate shocks could increase conflict deaths

In a report published on Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated that climate change poses a threat to exacerbating conflicts in fragile states worldwide and increasing mortality rates.

The IMF, headquartered in Washington, stated that while climate shocks alone may not lead to new disruptions, they "significantly amplify conflicts, thereby worsening vulnerabilities" such as hunger, poverty, and displacement.

The report projected that by 2060, conflict-related deaths could rise by 8.5% of the population in so-called fragile and conflict-affected states, and by up to 14% in countries experiencing extreme temperature increases.

Overall, the World Bank categorizes 39 countries, housing nearly a billion people and accounting for 43% of the world's poor, as fragile and conflict-affected nations. More than half of these nations disproportionately affected by climate change are located in Africa.

The IMF warned that over 50 million people in these countries could face hunger by 2060 due to decreased food production and rising prices.

It added that economic losses resulting from climate shocks are more "intense and persistent" in fragile states compared to others.

In a separate blog post, the IMF stated that leaders attending the upcoming African Climate Summit in Kenya next week must find solutions for vulnerable countries.

The blog read, "Every year, three times as many people are affected by natural disasters in fragile states compared to those in other countries. The number of people displaced due to disasters in fragile states is twice that in other countries."

The IMF projected that by 2040, these countries could face an average of 61 days per year with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius, four times more than other countries.

It added, "Severe heat, coupled with more frequent extreme weather events, will jeopardize human health, impair productivity and jobs in key sectors like agriculture and construction."

The summit, set to take place from September 4 to 6 in Nairobi, aims to address urgent climate challenges facing the continent with a population of 1.4 billion, preceding the next round of United Nations climate talks in the United Arab Emirates in November and December.

For several years, African governments have been urging the world's top polluting nations to pay the price for the damage their emissions have caused.



AFP
 

World News

IMF

Climate

Shocks

Increase

Conflict

Deaths

LBCI Next
Two dead in Kyiv after missile attack targeting Ukraine capital
Tropical Storm Idalia turns into hurricane and heads to Florida
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

IMF expresses concern over climate change’s material impact on economies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22

IMF chief says $100 bn target met for climate, poverty funds

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:26

European car sales mark a twelve-month consecutive increase

LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Macron vows to fight ISIS in Iraq After French soldiers' deaths

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:57

Kremlin: We are looking at all the assumptions in Prigozhin's murder, including "planned crime"

LBCI
World News
10:53

French officials accompany humanitarian convoy to Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
10:12

Australia Plans Historic Referendum on Indigenous Rights in October

LBCI
World News
09:12

Kyrgyzstan to ban TikTok over children safety concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-02

Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-24

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar granted release after judicial order

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:00

From 'bytes' to bills: Decoding the internet pricing conundrum in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:05

France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:47

Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein reconnects with Beirut's charm amid diplomatic visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More