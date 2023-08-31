UK appoints Grant Shapps as new Defense Minister

World News
2023-08-31 | 05:10
High views
UK appoints Grant Shapps as new Defense Minister
UK appoints Grant Shapps as new Defense Minister

Downing Street announced that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed Grant Shapps as the Defense Minister on Thursday. 

Shapps, a conservative figure, who will celebrate his fifty-fifth birthday in September, had been serving as the Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero since February.  

Instead of selecting a military-focused individual, Rishi Sunak chose someone with broad political experience for this significant portfolio, while the United Kingdom remains a major supporter of Kyiv in the face of the Russian invasion. 

AFP 

