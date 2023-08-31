UK appoints Grant Shapps as new Defense Minister

Downing Street announced that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed Grant Shapps as the Defense Minister on Thursday.



Shapps, a conservative figure, who will celebrate his fifty-fifth birthday in September, had been serving as the Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero since February.



Instead of selecting a military-focused individual, Rishi Sunak chose someone with broad political experience for this significant portfolio, while the United Kingdom remains a major supporter of Kyiv in the face of the Russian invasion.



AFP



