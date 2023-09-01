News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Major typhoon Saola will hit southern China and Hong Kong
World News
2023-09-01 | 04:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Major typhoon Saola will hit southern China and Hong Kong
The powerful typhoon Saola threatens to strike southern China on Friday with winds considered the strongest in the region ever recorded, prompting residents of Hong Kong and Shenzhen to take shelter.
Mainland China issued a highest-level warning on Thursday as the massive typhoon, according to government media, is expected to make landfall "in coastal areas stretching from Huilai to Hong Kong" on Friday afternoon or Saturday night.
Guangdong province declared a Level I emergency due to the winds. China's Xinhua News Agency reported that the Chinese Ministry of Transport has deployed 16 rescue ships and nine rescue helicopters in the areas that the typhoon may affect.
The city of Shenzhen (south), with a population of 17.7 million people, decided to "close offices, stores, and markets starting at 16:00 (08:00 GMT) and suspend public transportation starting at 19:00," according to a statement from the Emergency Management Agency, warning that the typhoon "may cause a strong storm in the city."
The agency added, "Except for emergency response personnel and livelihood support staff, it is advised not to go out on the street," and clarified that "the city will open all shelters for everyone to take refuge in."
Hong Kong, the neighboring city, closed its stock exchange and schools on Friday and canceled all its flights.
At around 02:40, the financial center issued a T8 warning on a scale of ten degrees, and the stock exchange announced that "morning trading sessions for all markets will be canceled."
The city's meteorological observatory said that Typhoon Saola was about 180 kilometers east and southeast of Hong Kong at around 11:00 (03:00 GMT).
The observatory noted that the large typhoon may rotate around an area less than 100 kilometers to the south, causing a storm around Victoria Harbour.
The observatory added, "There may be heavy rainfall," explaining that the eastern coastal areas may witness water levels similar to those caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018 when more than 300 people were injured in Hong Kong.
The observatory also stated that the large typhoon will be accompanied by "heavy rains and strong winds," noting that the weather "will deteriorate rapidly" throughout the day.
Shop facades and windows of homes were protected with adhesive tape all over Hong Kong in preparation for the typhoon, while office buildings near Victoria Harbour fortified entrances to prevent water damage.
Hong Kong's Airport Authority said that departing flights in the morning were "mostly normal," but as of 14:00 local time, "most incoming and outgoing flights have been canceled."
Wing Yung, director-general of operations at the airport authority, announced, "So far, 366 flights have been canceled and 40 have been delayed (...) thanks to the support of airlines and our various service providers, we have managed to secure 600 flights normally today."
Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong-based airline, canceled all its flights to and from Hong Kong between 06:00 GMT on Friday and 02:00 GMT on Saturday.
Hong Kong Express, its low-cost subsidiary, announced that it had canceled 70 flights on Friday and Saturday to and from Hong Kong.
Authorities in Macau, the neighboring region to Hong Kong, said they are considering issuing a T8 alert on Saturday.
AFP
World News
Major
Typhoon
Saola
Hit
Southern
China
Hong Kong
Weather
Next
Armenia announces death of two soldiers by Azerbaijani fire
China seeks to ‘enhance mutual trust’ with Vatican
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
10:51
Extension of UNIFIL with a majority of 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
Breaking Headlines
10:51
Extension of UNIFIL with a majority of 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
0
World News
2023-08-06
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits east China, injures 21 people
World News
2023-08-06
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits east China, injures 21 people
0
World News
2023-07-17
Evacuations as typhoon approaches China and Vietnam
World News
2023-07-17
Evacuations as typhoon approaches China and Vietnam
0
World News
2023-07-11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
World News
2023-07-11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:18
Putin to receive Erdogan in Sochi on Monday
World News
06:18
Putin to receive Erdogan in Sochi on Monday
0
World News
05:15
Washington calls for calm in eastern Syria
World News
05:15
Washington calls for calm in eastern Syria
0
World News
04:55
Paris confirms death of French citizen and detention of another in Algeria
World News
04:55
Paris confirms death of French citizen and detention of another in Algeria
0
World News
04:13
Armenia announces death of two soldiers by Azerbaijani fire
World News
04:13
Armenia announces death of two soldiers by Azerbaijani fire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
French Judge Aude Buresi arrives in Beirut for investigation into Governor Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion
0
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
Press Highlights
01:43
Nabih Berri's presidential proposal about open sessions sparks debate and speculation among parties
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
Lebanon News
2023-06-14
Michel Daher to LBCI: Regrets current spectacle, confirms support for Jihad Azour, views Army Commander as true candidate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2
Sports News
07:18
Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
Sports News
07:18
Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
3
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
4
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
6
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
Press Highlights
00:56
Circular 158's impact: Foreign asset decline revealed by BDL
7
Lebanon News
07:43
Iran's Foreign Minister arrives for official visit, expresses confidence in Lebanon's political future
Lebanon News
07:43
Iran's Foreign Minister arrives for official visit, expresses confidence in Lebanon's political future
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More