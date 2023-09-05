First African Climate Summit Calls for Debt Relief and Green Investment to Unlock Renewable Energy Potential

World News
2023-09-05 | 12:16
High views
First African Climate Summit Calls for Debt Relief and Green Investment to Unlock Renewable Energy Potential
First African Climate Summit Calls for Debt Relief and Green Investment to Unlock Renewable Energy Potential

Participants in the first African Climate Summit called for reforming the international financial system to alleviate the burden of debt weighing down African countries and preventing them from developing their "unique potential" in renewable energy.

This historic summit, in particular, aims to attract international financing for green projects in the African continent, which could foster economic development while combating the significant impact of global warming on the region.

The United Arab Emirates, hosting the upcoming United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) at the end of this year, pledged to invest $4.5 billion (€4.1 billion) in clean energy in Africa.
 
 
 
World News

Africa

Climate

Energy

Asylum applications rose by 28% in the first half of 2023 in the EU
French military minister visits Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait this week
