The United Nations and Iran Call for Enhanced Cooperation to Combat Sandstorms

2023-09-09 | 09:55
The United Nations and Iran Call for Enhanced Cooperation to Combat Sandstorms
The United Nations and Iran Call for Enhanced Cooperation to Combat Sandstorms

During the opening of an international conference in Tehran to discuss ways to combat sand and dust storms, the United Nations and Iran called for the need to strengthen cooperation among Middle Eastern and African countries to address these phenomena, which are intensifying due to climate change.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a video address to representatives from approximately fifty countries and fifteen participating organizations at the conference, emphasized that "cooperation is the key. I invite you to build partnerships and commit to tangible actions."
 
 
 
AFP
 

