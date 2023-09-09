Former British Soldier Who Escaped London Prison Arrested After Nationwide Manhunt

On Saturday, British police apprehended a former soldier who had escaped from a London prison earlier in the week, leading to a nationwide manhunt.



The police tweeted that "officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested Daniel Khalifa. He was detained earlier today in the Chiswick area and is currently in police custody."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is currently in India to attend the G20 summit, expressed his satisfaction with the news to British media, stating that he was "extremely pleased with the news.”