Wine floods the streets of a village in Portugal
World News
2023-09-13 | 06:58
2
min
Wine floods the streets of a village in Portugal
A torrent of red wine flooded the steep streets of a small village in central Portugal, but the nearby municipality of Anadia reassured that there would be no significant environmental impact from this incident, which has been widely shared on social media since Sunday.
A spokesperson for the municipality of Anadia told Agence France-Presse that "everything indicates that significant environmental damage was avoided."
The incident, the causes of which are still unclear, occurred on Sunday in the small village of Laveira, located about a hundred kilometers south of Porto, due to an explosion in two tanks at a local distillery.
The local newspaper "Diario de Coimbra" reported that more than two million liters of wine flowed through the streets of this village near Anadia, submerging the road and at least one basement.
Efforts have focused on preventing the wine from contaminating the nearby Cértima River, located about five kilometers from the village.
The "Lavira" wine company took to social media to declare that it takes "full responsibility" for "this unfortunate incident," adding that it will cover "the costs related to cleaning and repairing the damages."
The company also thanked the local authorities for their "swift" and "effective" intervention that "minimized the environmental impact as much as possible."
AFP
World News
Wine
Floods
Streets
Village
Portugal
