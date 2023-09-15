Biden confirms Washington stands with Iranians on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

World News
2023-09-15 | 14:20
High views
Biden confirms Washington stands with Iranians on Mahsa Amini&#39;s death anniversary
Biden confirms Washington stands with Iranians on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for the Iranian people on Friday, one year after the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, announcing new sanctions against "outrageous violators of human rights."

In a statement, Biden said, "As we remember the tragic death of Mahsa today, we emphasize our commitment to the brave Iranian people who continue their mission."

He added, "Iranians alone will decide the fate of their country, but the United States remains committed to standing with them, including by providing the necessary tools to support Iranians' ability to defend their future."

The United States will announce "additional sanctions targeting some of the most egregious human rights violators."

The Kurdish Iranian Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16th last year after being arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating the strict dress codes imposed on women in the Islamic Republic.

Her death sparked protests across the country under the slogan "Women, Life, Freedom."

The US Treasury Department announced that it has added 25 additional Iranian officials, three media platforms, and a research company to its blacklist of sanctions, all of which are linked to Tehran's crackdown on protests following Amini's death.

Most of those targeted are regional leaders of the National Police Force and the Revolutionary Guard.

Sanctions were also imposed on Gholamali Mohammadi, who heads the Iranian Prisons Organization, with the Treasury Department stating that he oversees the most severe human rights violations, including torture and rape.

State-affiliated media groups, including "Press TV," Tasnim News Agency, and Fars News Agency, were also added to the sanctions list.

The "Internet Research Company" is described by the Treasury as a company that assists the government in monitoring the internet and "expanding the regime's capacity for repression."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the sanctions were imposed in coordination with the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, "as well as other partners imposing sanctions this week."

London announced new sanctions against Iran earlier on Friday.

These sanctions come after the United States and Iran reached an agreement to release five detained American citizens in exchange for the release of $6 billion in Iranian funds.

The release of the American citizens is expected to occur next week.


AFP
 

