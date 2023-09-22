China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan

2023-09-22 | 02:21



China, addressing the United Nations on Thursday, urged not to underestimate its "firm resolve" concerning Taiwan, emphasizing its preference for a peaceful "reunification" process.

China's Vice President, Han Zheng, reiterated his country's position before the United Nations General Assembly, regarding Taiwan as an "indivisible part" of China. He stated, "No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will, and strength of the Chinese people in safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He added, "The complete reunification of China is the aspiration of all Chinese people." He continued, "We will continue to work for peaceful reunification with great sincerity and effort."

Nearly all countries recognize Beijing, not Taipei, but the United States is Taiwan's strongest ally, providing substantial military support.

Several US officials have expressed concerns about China's plans to forcibly reclaim the island, particularly if Taiwan officially declares independence.

Experts believe that Beijing may have drawn lessons from the Ukraine conflict, following Russia's invasion over a year and a half ago.

Regarding the Ukraine conflict, China is attempting to maintain a neutral position despite its open support for the Kremlin. Zheng called for "the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace negotiations" concerning Ukraine.

He emphasized that "China supports all efforts aimed at peacefully resolving the Ukrainian crisis and is ready to continue playing a constructive role" in achieving peace.

Earlier this week, China's Vice President met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a fresh attempt to ease the strained relationship between their two nations.



AFP
 

World News

China

United Nations

UN

Unwavering

Taiwan

