News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan
World News
2023-09-22 | 02:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan
China, addressing the United Nations on Thursday, urged not to underestimate its "firm resolve" concerning Taiwan, emphasizing its preference for a peaceful "reunification" process.
China's Vice President, Han Zheng, reiterated his country's position before the United Nations General Assembly, regarding Taiwan as an "indivisible part" of China. He stated, "No one should underestimate the strong determination, firm will, and strength of the Chinese people in safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity."
He added, "The complete reunification of China is the aspiration of all Chinese people." He continued, "We will continue to work for peaceful reunification with great sincerity and effort."
Nearly all countries recognize Beijing, not Taipei, but the United States is Taiwan's strongest ally, providing substantial military support.
Several US officials have expressed concerns about China's plans to forcibly reclaim the island, particularly if Taiwan officially declares independence.
Experts believe that Beijing may have drawn lessons from the Ukraine conflict, following Russia's invasion over a year and a half ago.
Regarding the Ukraine conflict, China is attempting to maintain a neutral position despite its open support for the Kremlin. Zheng called for "the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace negotiations" concerning Ukraine.
He emphasized that "China supports all efforts aimed at peacefully resolving the Ukrainian crisis and is ready to continue playing a constructive role" in achieving peace.
Earlier this week, China's Vice President met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a fresh attempt to ease the strained relationship between their two nations.
AFP
World News
China
United Nations
UN
Unwavering
Taiwan
Next
Zelensky is in Canada after Washington to rally support for Ukraine
King Charles III calls for new climate agreement with France
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-25
China-based hackers launch cyber attack on Taiwan, according to Microsoft
Variety and Tech
2023-08-25
China-based hackers launch cyber attack on Taiwan, according to Microsoft
0
World News
2023-08-19
China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States
World News
2023-08-19
China Conducts Military Exercises Near Taiwan Following Vice President Lai's Visit to the United States
0
World News
2023-08-13
China threatens 'firm, strong measures" in response to Taiwanese Vice President's visit to the United States
World News
2023-08-13
China threatens 'firm, strong measures" in response to Taiwanese Vice President's visit to the United States
0
Middle East News
2023-09-21
China sees in Assad's visit an opportunity to elevate relations with Syria to a 'new level'
Middle East News
2023-09-21
China sees in Assad's visit an opportunity to elevate relations with Syria to a 'new level'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:01
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Marseille to defend migrants in Europe
World News
05:01
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Marseille to defend migrants in Europe
0
World News
04:11
Chinese President Xi Jinping will receive his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad: State media
World News
04:11
Chinese President Xi Jinping will receive his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad: State media
0
World News
03:22
Derna port becomes a dumping ground for cars, debris, and bodies
World News
03:22
Derna port becomes a dumping ground for cars, debris, and bodies
0
World News
03:14
Zelensky is in Canada after Washington to rally support for Ukraine
World News
03:14
Zelensky is in Canada after Washington to rally support for Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role
Lebanon News
2023-09-18
MP Estephan to LBCI: Berri must fulfill his constitutional role
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03
Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Qatari envoy's 'secret' talks in Lebanon: A new presidential path?
2
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanese Army thwarts attempted illegal border crossings by nearly 1,000 Syrians
3
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
Press Highlights
02:09
US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Security breach: Investigation underway following shots fired outside US embassy in Awkar
6
Press Highlights
00:41
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
Press Highlights
00:41
From French to Qatari initiative: Nabih Berri's presidential initiative faces growing challenges
7
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon's PM calls for action at UNGA amidst unprecedented challenges: From presidential vacuum to refugee crisis
8
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Rising fuel prices across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More