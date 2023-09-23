Former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano dies aged 98

2023-09-23 | 01:52
Former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano dies aged 98
Former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano dies aged 98

Former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, whose tenure witnessed the succession of several governments, passed away at the age of 98.

Napolitano was known for his moderation and political acumen, and he was regarded as a guarantee of stability during times of chronic political turmoil in Italy.
 

