Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano dies aged 98
World News
2023-09-23 | 01:52
Former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano dies aged 98
Former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano, whose tenure witnessed the succession of several governments, passed away at the age of 98.
Napolitano was known for his moderation and political acumen, and he was regarded as a guarantee of stability during times of chronic political turmoil in Italy.
World News
Italian
Italy
President
Giorgio Napolitano
Death
