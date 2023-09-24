News
Second Ukrainian wheat ship arrives in Istanbul since end of international agreement
World News
2023-09-24 | 01:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Second Ukrainian wheat ship arrives in Istanbul since end of international agreement
On Sunday, a Ukrainian wheat ship arrived in Istanbul via the Black Sea, according to specialized websites monitoring maritime traffic. This marks the second ship departing from Ukraine despite Moscow's threats to strike any ships leaving or heading to this country.
The ship, flying the flag of Palau, departed on Friday from the Chornomorsk port south of Odessa, following a sea route established by Kyiv to bypass the blockade imposed by Russia since the end of the international agreement for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea following Moscow's withdrawal in July.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Wheat
Ship
Istanbul
Black Sea
Moscow
Russia
Dozens of Migrants Reach the US-Mexico Border
Previous
