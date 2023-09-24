Second Ukrainian wheat ship arrives in Istanbul since end of international agreement

On Sunday, a Ukrainian wheat ship arrived in Istanbul via the Black Sea, according to specialized websites monitoring maritime traffic. This marks the second ship departing from Ukraine despite Moscow's threats to strike any ships leaving or heading to this country.



The ship, flying the flag of Palau, departed on Friday from the Chornomorsk port south of Odessa, following a sea route established by Kyiv to bypass the blockade imposed by Russia since the end of the international agreement for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea following Moscow's withdrawal in July.



AFP