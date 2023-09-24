Second Ukrainian wheat ship arrives in Istanbul since end of international agreement

World News
2023-09-24 | 01:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Second Ukrainian wheat ship arrives in Istanbul since end of international agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Second Ukrainian wheat ship arrives in Istanbul since end of international agreement

On Sunday, a Ukrainian wheat ship arrived in Istanbul via the Black Sea, according to specialized websites monitoring maritime traffic. This marks the second ship departing from Ukraine despite Moscow's threats to strike any ships leaving or heading to this country. 

The ship, flying the flag of Palau, departed on Friday from the Chornomorsk port south of Odessa, following a sea route established by Kyiv to bypass the blockade imposed by Russia since the end of the international agreement for Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea following Moscow's withdrawal in July. 

AFP 
 

World News

Ukraine

Wheat

Ship

Istanbul

Black Sea

Moscow

Russia

Dozens of Migrants Reach the US-Mexico Border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

Ukraine strikes headquarters of Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea

LBCI
World News
2023-08-18

Ukraine drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic: Russia authorities

LBCI
World News
2023-08-11

Russia air defenses destroy drones above Moscow, army accuses Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:31

Dozens of Migrants Reach the US-Mexico Border

LBCI
World News
05:00

Mexican president will meet US Biden in Washington

LBCI
World News
04:06

Haiti PM calls on UN to take ‘quick action’ to save his country from gangs

LBCI
World News
03:19

King Charles III concludes his France state visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04

Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-11

Starlink satellites are dodging objects in orbit thousands of times every month

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

UNIFIL Takes Action to Calm Tensions Amidst Israeli-Lebanese Border Exchange

LBCI
Middle East News
00:05

Addressing the UN, Saudi FM calls for reforms in Lebanon, advocates for peaceful resolution in Yemen

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

Collaborative Efforts Discussed Between Mansouri and Economic Bodies

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:47

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:07

Unlocking Lebanon's Potential: 2.4 Billion Dollars Await Settlement from Quarry and Crusher Owners

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

From Green to Gray: The Illicit Tree Trade in Dibebiyeh's Woods

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

Calm Seas, Troubled Waters: Lebanon's Ongoing Migrant Crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More