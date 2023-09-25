During the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, Turkish President meets his Azerbaijani counterpart

World News
2023-09-25 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
During the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, Turkish President meets his Azerbaijani counterpart
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
During the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, Turkish President meets his Azerbaijani counterpart

Armenia is preparing on Monday to receive a new batch of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev just hundreds of kilometers away in the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhchivan. 

The two presidents are scheduled to participate in the laying of the foundation stone for a new gas pipeline and the inauguration of an Azerbaijani military complex in this enclave located between Armenia and Iran. Azerbaijan acquired it in 1923 without geographical connection to Baku. 

The Turkish stance contradicts Russia's apparent withdrawal from the region, with some experts suggesting that President Aliyev believes that incorporating the Zangezur corridor along the border with Iran will allow for geographical connectivity to Nakhchivan and also with Turkey. 

While facing anti-government protests since Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan blamed Russia, among others, for not supporting Armenia after the Azerbaijani army's victory over Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh. 

He said on television, "It has become clear that the foreign security systems that Armenia is involved in are not effective in protecting its security and interests," indirectly referring to the legacy of relations with Moscow from the era when Armenia was one of the former Soviet Union's republics. 

AFP 
 

World News

Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev

LBCI Next
Molotov cocktails attack on Cuba's embassy in Washington
London police put down guns in protest at colleague's murder charge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-09-19

Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-07-11

Azerbaijan suspends transport movement between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:55

Molotov cocktails attack on Cuba's embassy in Washington

LBCI
World News
03:06

London police put down guns in protest at colleague's murder charge

LBCI
World News
02:01

Russia launches new attack on Odessa, Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-30

Apple will announce the iPhone 15 on September 12

LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Arrest of 28 suspects linked to Islamic State in Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:17

Lebanese Presidential Crisis: Meetings and Mediation Amid Unchanged Stances

LBCI
World News
2023-09-15

Biden confirms Washington stands with Iranians on Mahsa Amini's death anniversary

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:57

Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Lebanon's financial crisis: Exploring revenue potential beyond taxation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanon calls for diplomatic efforts and measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

A visit to Akkar: Bassil addresses dialogue, presidency, and refugee crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Hezbollah's role in thwarting Qatar's initiative

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:11

Qatar's mediation in Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Europe faces escalating refugee crisis: Pope warns of Mediterranean becoming "Sea of the Dead"

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

A fire breaks out in Nabatieh district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More