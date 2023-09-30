Over 100,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh fled following military operation launched by Azerbaijan

More than 100,000 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh have fled following the military operation launched by Azerbaijan, which ended with the surrender of separatists, according to the Armenian government on Saturday.



Armenian government spokeswoman, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, said that over 100,000 people have left the region, noting that the estimated Armenian population in the area was around 120,000.



AFP