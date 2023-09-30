Three Dead and 18 Missing After Collapse of Illegal Gold Mine in Zimbabwe

2023-09-30
Three Dead and 18 Missing After Collapse of Illegal Gold Mine in Zimbabwe
Three Dead and 18 Missing After Collapse of Illegal Gold Mine in Zimbabwe

Three mine workers have lost their lives, and there are fears that 18 others may be buried following the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Zimbabwe, as announced by the official television on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday in Shurugwi, approximately 120 km west of the capital Harare, according to the television.
The television reported that "three bodies were recovered from the collapsed Bay Horse mine in Shurugwi."
It added that "the bodies were found under rocks during a search operation conducted by the government with the assistance of a number of professional mine workers."
 
 
 
