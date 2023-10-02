Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of opening fire in border area

Armenia's Ministry of Defense on Monday accused the Azerbaijani army of "opening fire" with light weapons on a food transport vehicle for Yerevan's forces in a border area, a claim immediately denied by Baku.



The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense issued a statement "strongly denying" this information.



Tensions between the two countries have reached their highest levels after Baku achieved a swift victory in Nagorno-Karabakh, an area predominantly inhabited by Armenians, which was at the center of two wars between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



AFP