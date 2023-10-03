"Philippe" storm causes heavy rain in Guadeloupe, France

The French archipelago of Guadeloupe in the Atlantic Ocean has experienced heavy rainfall since Monday evening, due to the storm named "Philippe," prompting authorities to declare a state of extreme weather alert.



The French Meteorological Department raised the alert level to "red," while the police confirmed that schools would remain closed on Tuesday.



The storm, which approached the archipelago's coasts between Monday night and Tuesday morning, brought heavy rainfall and localized flooding. This led to the closure of some roads starting at 7:00 PM local time on Monday.



The French Meteorological Department stated that "heavy rains are currently affecting the entire archipelago," with precipitation ranging from 200 to 300 millimeters within 24 hours. The rain is accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, possibly even up to 70 kilometers per hour.



The storm and heavy rainfall have caused landslides and the falling of numerous trees, resulting in road closures, according to the transport authorities in the archipelago.



Video footage shared on social media platforms showed flooding in various areas of Guadeloupe, reminiscent of Hurricane "Fiona," which claimed one life in the archipelago in September 2022 before making landfall in Puerto Rico and eastern Canada.





AFP