"Philippe" storm causes heavy rain in Guadeloupe, France

World News
2023-10-03 | 07:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&quot;Philippe&quot; storm causes heavy rain in Guadeloupe, France
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
"Philippe" storm causes heavy rain in Guadeloupe, France

The French archipelago of Guadeloupe in the Atlantic Ocean has experienced heavy rainfall since Monday evening, due to the storm named "Philippe," prompting authorities to declare a state of extreme weather alert.

The French Meteorological Department raised the alert level to "red," while the police confirmed that schools would remain closed on Tuesday.

The storm, which approached the archipelago's coasts between Monday night and Tuesday morning, brought heavy rainfall and localized flooding. This led to the closure of some roads starting at 7:00 PM local time on Monday.

The French Meteorological Department stated that "heavy rains are currently affecting the entire archipelago," with precipitation ranging from 200 to 300 millimeters within 24 hours. The rain is accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, possibly even up to 70 kilometers per hour.

The storm and heavy rainfall have caused landslides and the falling of numerous trees, resulting in road closures, according to the transport authorities in the archipelago.

Video footage shared on social media platforms showed flooding in various areas of Guadeloupe, reminiscent of Hurricane "Fiona," which claimed one life in the archipelago in September 2022 before making landfall in Puerto Rico and eastern Canada.


AFP
 

World News

Philippe

Storm

Cause

Heavy

Rain

Guadeloupe

France

LBCI Next
Kremlin sees no alternative for Armenia but regional security alliance led by Russia
Three injured, gunman arrested at Bangkok shopping center
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-28

Mediterranean storm loaded with heavy rain hits Spain

LBCI
World News
2023-08-19

27 People Killed, Over 70,000 Affected by Floods Caused by Heavy Rains in Niger

LBCI
World News
2023-08-15

Tropical storm Lan hits western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-23

12 dead and 40 missing in flooding caused by heavy rains in Afghanistan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:17

White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress

LBCI
World News
13:30

FBI most-wanted Russian hacker reveals why he burned his passport

LBCI
World News
12:47

Biden calls US allies to discuss support for Ukraine: White House

LBCI
World News
08:45

Zelensky visits the frontline in eastern Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Sports News
2023-09-04

Lebanon's karting 'sensation' Stephanie Hobeika finishes in Top 10 in France

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:00

Gmail to enforce harsher rules in 2024 to keep spam from users’ inboxes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-02

Concerns and questions: Lebanon's handling of $1.139 billion in IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Addressing the cause of road flooding: The responsibility of citizens toward waste disposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

One goal, multiple options: Qatari envoy pursues presidential consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More