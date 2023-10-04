News
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Urgent Call for Action: Pope Francis Presses for Binding Agreements at COP28 Summit
World News
2023-10-04 | 09:27
Urgent Call for Action: Pope Francis Presses for Binding Agreements at COP28 Summit
Pope Francis has stated that the reactions to climate change are "not enough, and the world... is collapsing," urging the upcoming "COP28" summit in Dubai, scheduled in a few weeks, to reach "binding ways" for the transition to clean energy.
In the 12-page letter, he continued, "there is no doubt that the impact of climate change will cause increasing harm to the lives of many people and families. We will feel its effects in health, employment, access to resources, housing, forced migration, and other fields."
However, he pointed out that the next COP28 summit hosted by Dubai on November 30 could lead to "binding ways in energy transition characterized by three features: being efficient, mandatory, and easily monitored" if participants reach binding agreements on transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy sources such as wind and solar energy.
AFP
World News
Pope Francis
COP28
