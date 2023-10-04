Urgent Call for Action: Pope Francis Presses for Binding Agreements at COP28 Summit

World News
2023-10-04 | 09:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Urgent Call for Action: Pope Francis Presses for Binding Agreements at COP28 Summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Urgent Call for Action: Pope Francis Presses for Binding Agreements at COP28 Summit

Pope Francis has stated that the reactions to climate change are "not enough, and the world... is collapsing," urging the upcoming "COP28" summit in Dubai, scheduled in a few weeks, to reach "binding ways" for the transition to clean energy.

In the 12-page letter, he continued, "there is no doubt that the impact of climate change will cause increasing harm to the lives of many people and families. We will feel its effects in health, employment, access to resources, housing, forced migration, and other fields."

However, he pointed out that the next COP28 summit hosted by Dubai on November 30 could lead to "binding ways in energy transition characterized by three features: being efficient, mandatory, and easily monitored" if participants reach binding agreements on transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy sources such as wind and solar energy.
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Pope Francis

COP28

LBCI Next
French FM discusses with US Biden situation in Armenia
White House: Aid to Ukraine will be cut off after “a few months” without additional funding from Congress
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
World News
2023-09-22

Pope Francis is set to arrive in Marseille to defend migrants in Europe

LBCI
World News
2023-09-18

Pope Francis visits Marseille to defend migrant cause

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-15

Pope Francis' priority: The Vatican's 'hidden hand' in Lebanese crisis resolution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:06

US Hands Over Seized Arms Ammunition to Ukraine Amidst Concerns

LBCI
World News
08:20

British Prime Minister calls on the west to arm Ukraine for 'mission completion'

LBCI
World News
05:46

Biden urges House to elect new Speaker

LBCI
World News
05:07

Shooting incident in Baltimore, USA leaves five Iinjured

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-23

TikTok looks to challenge Amazon and Shein with new e-commerce initiative

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-02

Meet Madame Salha: Lebanon's 'Christian Dior of the Middle East' with prominent legacy in Lebanese Haute Couture

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

New circular from Lebanon's Central Bank sparks controversy over bank fees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:11

Counting the costs: Lebanon's varied banking commissions spark controversy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:58

Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

TikTok abduction schemes: Criminal gangs target Syrians and Lebanese citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:44

Lebanese Pharma Triumph: A Beacon of Hope in Challenging Times

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Charles Jabbour to LBCI: French and Qatari mediation hit a dead-end

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Addressing the crisis: Lebanon's Interior Minister takes stand on Syrian presence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More