Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths

World News
2023-10-12 | 14:08
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths
Drone crashes in Russia, causing deaths

Three people were killed due to the wreckage of a drone shot down by Russian defenses during the night, as announced by the governor of the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.

According to the head of the "Russia Today" media group, the child who was killed is the daughter of an employee at the "RIA Novosti" news agency in Afghanistan.
 

World News

Russia

Drone

