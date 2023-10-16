A Muslim child was stabbed to death in the United States in a crime related to the Gaza war

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, expressed his strong condemnation on Sunday for the fatal stabbing of a six-year-old Muslim child in Illinois, a crime the police have linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He described the incident as a "horrific act of hate."



The child, who was hospitalized after enduring 26 stab wounds, tragically passed away. However, his 32-year-old mother is expected to recover from the "vile" attack, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff's Office in Illinois.



A police statement pinpointed the crime scene about 40 miles west of Chicago. It stated, "Investigators have determined that the victims of this heinous attack were targeted by the suspect because they are Muslim and due to the ongoing Middle East conflict between Hamas and Israelis."



In a late Sunday statement, President Biden confirmed that the woman is the mother of the child. He stated, "Their Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek (...) a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace."



Biden further remarked, "This heinous act of hatred has no place in America and goes against our core values," urging Americans to "unite, reject Islamophobia, and all forms of bigotry and hatred."



Authorities stated that the woman managed to call the police while resisting the homeowner, identified by the police as Joseph Chuba, a 71-year-old individual.





AFP