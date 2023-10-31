The Orthodox Church condemns Israel's targeting of its cultural center in Gaza

2023-10-31 | 09:12
The Orthodox Church condemns Israel&#39;s targeting of its cultural center in Gaza
The Orthodox Church condemns Israel's targeting of its cultural center in Gaza

On Tuesday, the Jerusalem Orthodox Patriarchate strongly condemned Israel's "targeting" of its cultural center in the city of Gaza deeming it "unjustified."

In a statement, the Patriarchate expressed that the "Israeli army's strike on the Orthodox cultural center in the neighborhood of Tal Al-Hawa in Gaza, represents a manifestation of Israel's unjustifiable determination to destroy the civil infrastructure, social service centers, and civilian shelters in the besieged territory."


