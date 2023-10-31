On Tuesday, the Jerusalem Orthodox Patriarchate strongly condemned Israel's "targeting" of its cultural center in the city of Gaza deeming it "unjustified."



In a statement, the Patriarchate expressed that the "Israeli army's strike on the Orthodox cultural center in the neighborhood of Tal Al-Hawa in Gaza, represents a manifestation of Israel's unjustifiable determination to destroy the civil infrastructure, social service centers, and civilian shelters in the besieged territory."





AFP