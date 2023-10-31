News
The Orthodox Church condemns Israel's targeting of its cultural center in Gaza
World News
2023-10-31 | 09:12
The Orthodox Church condemns Israel's targeting of its cultural center in Gaza
On Tuesday, the Jerusalem Orthodox Patriarchate strongly condemned Israel's "targeting" of its cultural center in the city of Gaza deeming it "unjustified."
In a statement, the Patriarchate expressed that the "Israeli army's strike on the Orthodox cultural center in the neighborhood of Tal Al-Hawa in Gaza, represents a manifestation of Israel's unjustifiable determination to destroy the civil infrastructure, social service centers, and civilian shelters in the besieged territory."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Orthodox
Church
Condemn
Israel
Target
Cultural
Center
Gaza
