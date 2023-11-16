News
French FM Strongly Warns Iranian FM Against Expansion of Conflict in Lebanon
World News
2023-11-16 | 12:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French FM Strongly Warns Iranian FM Against Expansion of Conflict in Lebanon
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced that she had "strongly warned" her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Thursday "against any escalation or expansion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," especially in Lebanon.
Colonna stated in a post on the X platform that "contact today with my Iranian counterpart in the form of a warning: expanding the ongoing conflict in Gaza will benefit no one, and Iran will bear a significant responsibility."
AFP
World News
France. Israel
Palestine
Next
Germany's extensive police operation targets Hezbollah-linked Islamic Association
Macron strongly condemns bombardment of civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip
Previous
