French FM Strongly Warns Iranian FM Against Expansion of Conflict in Lebanon

2023-11-16 | 12:04
French FM Strongly Warns Iranian FM Against Expansion of Conflict in Lebanon
French FM Strongly Warns Iranian FM Against Expansion of Conflict in Lebanon

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced that she had "strongly warned" her Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Thursday "against any escalation or expansion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," especially in Lebanon. 

Colonna stated in a post on the X platform that "contact today with my Iranian counterpart in the form of a warning: expanding the ongoing conflict in Gaza will benefit no one, and Iran will bear a significant responsibility."
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

France. Israel

Palestine

