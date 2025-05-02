US blacklist on China is riddled with errors, outdated details

Doris Au, a seller of door locks and hardware in Hong Kong for 25 years, received a letter from her bank, DBS Group, last June stating that her business account would be closed. The bank gave little explanation but subsequently froze the account, killing her business with international suppliers, she said.



Au discovered after searching online that another firm with a similar name was added to the U.S. trade blacklist in October 2023, for "providing support to Russia's military and/or defense industrial base." The entry identified two addresses, one of which was Au's warehouse.



Reuters