US Defense Secretary in unannounced visit to Ukraine

World News
2023-11-20 | 03:46
High views
US Defense Secretary in unannounced visit to Ukraine
2min
US Defense Secretary in unannounced visit to Ukraine

The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday to reassure Ukraine that Washington will continue supporting its fight against invading Russian forces.

The United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in security aid for Ukraine and repeatedly pledged to back Kyiv for "as long as it takes," but opposition from hardline Republican lawmakers has raised doubts about the future of American assistance.

Austin "travelled to Ukraine today to meet with Ukrainian leaders and reinforce the staunch support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom," the Pentagon said in a statement on the trip, which was not previously announced due to security concerns.

"He will also underscore the continued US commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression," it said.

The trip to Kyiv is the Pentagon chief's second since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Washington is by far the biggest donor of military assistance to Kyiv, and a cut to American aid would be a major blow to Ukraine as it readies for the second winter of the war.

Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged lawmakers during a hearing in October to sustain support for Ukraine, with the US defense chief saying that "without our support, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be successful."

But some Republican lawmakers oppose continued aid, and new support for Ukraine was left out of a temporary deal passed by Congress last week to avert a US government shutdown.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Defense Secretary

Ukraine

Lloyd Austin

Kyiv

Russia

Related Articles

