Australian Warship Crosses Taiwan Strait, According to Taipei
World News
2023-11-24 | 03:23
Australian Warship Crosses Taiwan Strait, According to Taipei
The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense reported on Friday that an Australian warship crossed the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, separating the self-governing island from mainland China. The ship entered the strait on Thursday and headed south, as clarified by the ministry.
"During the strait crossing, the Taiwanese military monitored the maritime and aerial domains, and the situation remained normal," it added.
The strait, with a width of 180 kilometers, serves as a vital international maritime passage. However, it also represents a geopolitical challenge for Beijing, which considers the island an integral part of its territory and aims to reclaim it by force if necessary.
AFP
World News
Australia
Taiwan
Taipei
