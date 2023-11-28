News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
NATO allies push Turkey over Sweden's delay
World News
2023-11-28 | 10:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
NATO allies push Turkey over Sweden's delay
Several NATO foreign ministers expressed their anger during their meeting in Brussels on Tuesday over Turkey's delay in approving Sweden's NATO membership despite months of negotiations.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the meeting, reaffirming that Ankara should approve Sweden's accession "as soon as possible."
Blinken engaged in extensive discussions during his recent visit to the Turkish capital, while Washington and other allied countries accuse Turkey of procrastination.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told journalists, "We expect Turkey and Hungary to approve this accession without any delay."
She added, "The strength and credibility of our alliance are at stake, and we must not lose any additional days."
The Turkish Parliament began considering the protocol for Sweden's accession to NATO in mid-November, which has been suspended since May 2022 and requires unanimous approval from the 31 NATO members.
Turkey, along with Hungary, is the last NATO member obstructing Sweden's accession, after approving Finland's membership in March.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lifted the veto he had imposed on this matter in July, stating that the final decision rests with the Turkish Parliament.
This came after months of pressure on Swedish leaders, who were criticized for their leniency towards some Turkish and Kurdish refugees accused by Ankara of "terrorism."
On her part, Finnish Minister Elina Valtonen expressed her "deep disappointment," confirming that the allied countries had hoped to achieve this accession during the NATO meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
She expressed hope that it would become effective "before the end of the year."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday that "the process is moving forward, but I want to see it move faster, and this is not a secret."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
NATO
Turkey
Sweden
Membership
United States
Antony Blinken
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ankara
Next
11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Turkish parliament begins the procedures for ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership
Middle East News
2023-11-16
Turkish parliament begins the procedures for ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership
0
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Blinken tries to soothe Turkey's anger in Ankara
Middle East News
2023-11-06
Blinken tries to soothe Turkey's anger in Ankara
0
Middle East News
2023-10-03
Dozens of Kurds arrested in Turkey after the Ankara attack
Middle East News
2023-10-03
Dozens of Kurds arrested in Turkey after the Ankara attack
0
Middle East News
2023-10-01
Turkey's Kurdish PKK claims responsibility for Ankara attack
Middle East News
2023-10-01
Turkey's Kurdish PKK claims responsibility for Ankara attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:39
Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!
World News
12:39
Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!
0
World News
12:13
Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo
World News
12:13
Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo
0
World News
10:50
Rescue operation successful for 41 Indian workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for 17 days
World News
10:50
Rescue operation successful for 41 Indian workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for 17 days
0
World News
10:34
UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza
World News
10:34
UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Walid Jumblatt voices concern of a gradual attack on Gaza spilling into Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-24
Walid Jumblatt voices concern of a gradual attack on Gaza spilling into Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02
Al Arabiya: Al-Quds Hospital is under Israeli army gunfire
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02
Al Arabiya: Al-Quds Hospital is under Israeli army gunfire
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Islamic Resistance targets Jabal al-Tiyarat with two guided missiles, Israeli army shells outskirts of Yaroun
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Islamic Resistance targets Jabal al-Tiyarat with two guided missiles, Israeli army shells outskirts of Yaroun
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-10
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
Lebanon News
06:53
Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives
2
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
Lebanon News
03:50
Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression
3
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
04:26
Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA
4
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
Middle East News
05:12
Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war
5
World News
05:14
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
World News
05:14
US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid
6
Middle East News
07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
Middle East News
07:32
Israeli and US Intelligence directors in Doha to discuss the "next phase" of the Gaza truce agreement
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
Israel's dilemma: Stalled military success against Hamas fuels calls for truce extension
8
Middle East News
04:43
Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground
Middle East News
04:43
Hamas Spokesperson to LBCI: Anyone unable to enter Jenin camp will be unable to enter Gaza; the resistance is on the ground
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More