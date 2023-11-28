Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28

World News
2023-11-28 | 14:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28

Pope Francis has canceled his planned trip to Dubai to participate in the COP28 climate conference based on the advice of his doctors, according to a statement from the Vatican on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, stated, "Despite the overall improvement in the Pope's general clinical condition regarding his flu-like symptoms and respiratory inflammation, the doctors have advised the Pope not to undertake the planned trip to Dubai in the upcoming days."
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Pope Francis

Cancel

Trip

Dubai

COP28

Climate

Conference

LBCI Next
11 Killed in Platinum Mine Elevator Accident
First human infection with swine flu variant detected in UK
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:59

A speech by Mahmoud Abbas and Isaac Herzog at the COP28 conference on Friday

LBCI
World News
2023-11-27

US official confirms Biden will not participate in COP28 in Dubai

LBCI
World News
2023-11-24

Brazil to propose wide fund to conserve forests at COP28 climate summit

LBCI
World News
2023-10-16

Biden cancels visit to Colorado, fueling speculation of possible Israel trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:39

Saudi Tourism Minister to LBCI after Riyadh secures hosting Expo 2030: It's a historic day!

LBCI
World News
12:13

Riyadh to host 2030 World Expo

LBCI
World News
10:50

Rescue operation successful for 41 Indian workers trapped in collapsed tunnel for 17 days

LBCI
World News
10:34

UN warns ‘high risk of famine’ in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16

Behind the Veil of Secrecy: The Israeli Skin Bank and Controversies Surrounding Organ Harvesting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Lebanese Army sets up checkpoints in Kfarkela amid reports of border demonstration

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-11

War room dilemmas: Israel's military plans clash with US caution in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:36

Al-Qassam Brigades: We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy adheres to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all its provisions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon's national security depends on thwarting Israeli objectives

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Concerns rise over Lebanon's proposed media law impact on freedom of expression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:35

UN Resolution 1701: An urgent review of Lebanon's commitment amidst southern tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israeli shell falls on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Israeli army reports a thousand officers, soldiers injured since the beginning of the war

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability

LBCI
World News
05:14

US sending three military planes to Egypt with Gaza aid

LBCI
Middle East News
13:01

Axios citing an Israeli official: Israel is ready to extend the truce for nine days if Hamas releases ten hostages every day

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More