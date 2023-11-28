News
Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28
World News
2023-11-28 | 14:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope Francis cancels trip to Dubai to participate in COP28
Pope Francis has canceled his planned trip to Dubai to participate in the COP28 climate conference based on the advice of his doctors, according to a statement from the Vatican on Tuesday.
The spokesperson for the Holy See, Matteo Bruni, stated, "Despite the overall improvement in the Pope's general clinical condition regarding his flu-like symptoms and respiratory inflammation, the doctors have advised the Pope not to undertake the planned trip to Dubai in the upcoming days."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Pope Francis
Cancel
Trip
Dubai
COP28
Climate
Conference
