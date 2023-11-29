Ukraine downs 21 drones during Russian night attacks

The Ukrainian Air Force announced on Wednesday that it had shot down 21 drones during Russian night attacks.



The Air Force clarified through social media that "21 drones of the type Shahed-136/131 and three Kh-59 missiles participated in the strikes," confirming the downing of all the drones and two of the missiles.



Ukrainian authorities accuse Russian forces of systematically targeting energy facilities in the country as winter approaches.



The Ukrainian Air Force stated that it used fighter jets, air defense units, and mobile air defense units to repel these attacks in southern and central Ukraine.



They noted that the third missile did not reach its target.



There has been no comment so far from the Russian side.



Last winter, Russian strikes on winter energy facilities led to prolonged power outages in Ukrainian regions, depriving millions of residents of heating.



On the Russian side, the Moscow municipality announced that a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the capital on Wednesday without causing injuries or damage.



AFP