World Bank to operate 'loss and damage fund'
World News
2023-12-01 | 11:29
World Bank to operate 'loss and damage fund'
The World Bank will take over the management of the 'Loss and Damage' fund, which was announced on the first day of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) held in Dubai.
However, donors and beneficiaries will control the way the funds are spent, according to the announcement by the President of the International Finance Corporation, Ajay Banga, on Friday.
