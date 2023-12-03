Britain to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Gaza Strip to help locate the hostages

The British military has announced plans to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Gaza Strip to assist in locating hostages held by Hamas since its attack on Israel on October 7, according to the British Ministry of Defense.



The Israeli military estimates that approximately 240 individuals were captured and taken hostage to the Gaza Strip in the October 7 attack.



Despite the release of a total of 110 hostages since the war began, including 105 during the ceasefire, most of whom were women and minors, there are still 136 hostages held by Hamas and its affiliated groups, according to Israeli authorities.





AFP