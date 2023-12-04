Armenia reports death of soldier by Azerbaijani army gunfire near border

On Monday, the Armenian Ministry of Defense announced the death of a soldier by Azerbaijani army gunfire near the borders, adding to the ongoing tension between the two countries for months.



The ministry stated in a press release that "Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on an Armenian combat position in Parvezravan" in the southwest of Armenia near the borders with the Azerbaijani enclave of Nakhchivan, resulting in the "fatal injury" of one of its soldiers.



AFP