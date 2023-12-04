Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced that the Prime Minister spoke with the newly elected Argentine President Javier Milei and thanked him for his intention to move his country's embassy to Jerusalem.



Netanyahu congratulated Milei on his victory in the elections and expressed gratitude for his support for Israel in the war against the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas.



The office added, "The Prime Minister thanked the President-elect for his determination to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem and invited him to visit Israel."



Reuters