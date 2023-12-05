News
Russia Confirms Intercepting 35 Drones Over Crimea and the Sea of Azov
World News
2023-12-05 | 02:16
Russia affirmed on Tuesday that it had intercepted 35 Ukrainian drones over the Crimea Peninsula, annexed in 2014, and the Sea of Azov. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated in a release that it "thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using drones (...) last night."
It pointed out that "air defenses destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones and intercepted another 13 over" the Sea of Azov and the Crimea Peninsula.
AFP
World News
Russia
Crimea
Ukraine
