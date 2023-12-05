Prince Harry's lawyer told the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday that the prince had been subjected to "unlawful and unfair treatment" by the British government following its decision to lift police protection while he is in the UK.



Harry, like other senior members of the royal family, had received full security protection provided by the state before deciding to step back from his royal duties and move to California with his American wife, Meghan, in 2020.



However, the Home Office, responsible for police, immigration, and security, decided in February of that year that Harry would not naturally receive personal police protection while in the UK, even if he paid for it himself.



The youngest son of Prince Charles obtained permission last year to challenge this decision.



Fatima Shahid, Harry's lawyer, stated that he had been treated unlawfully and unfairly.





Reuters